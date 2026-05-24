Despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the ensuing uncertainty, many Muslims from Western nations choose Saudi Arabia for this year's hajj pilgrimage due to the country's safety and Muslim-friendly environment.

Despite the Middle East war, many Muslims from Western nations chose Saudi Arabia as the safe destination for this year's hajj pilgrimage. According to a passage from the Koran, Saudi Arabia can be considered the safest place in the world for them.

Despite the... uncertainty caused by the ongoing war and a US government travel advisory, the potential risks were outweighed by the desire to perform the sacred Muslim rite, the hajj. Many participants cited the beauty and magnificence of the holy city, Makkah, as one of the primary reasons for making the pilgrimage. A US expert predicted that any new war would disrupt pilgrim travel, creating additional challenges for hosting and logistics.

However, for many pilgrims, the opportunity was too great to miss, with a sense of urgency driving them to create this 'once-in-a-lifetime' experience





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