Saudi Arabia's defense ministry: strict aerial surveillance on sacred sites during Hajj season

The Saudi Defense Ministry has announced that strict aerial surveillance is being maintained on sacred sites such as Mount Arafat, Mina, and the Kaaba during the Hajj season. The Saudi authorities have implemented comprehensive defense and security measures to ensure the safety and well-being of millions of pilgrims from around the world. A video showcasing the installations of new defense systems in the vicinity of sacred sites has also been published by the Saudi Defense Ministry.

وزارت دفاع کا کہنا ہے کہ مقدس مقامات مزدلفہ، منیٰ اور عرفات کے گرد بھی سخت فضائی نگرانی جاری ہے. سعودی عربیہ نے حج کے دوران لاکھوں حجاج کرام کے تحفظ اور سلامتی کو یقینی بنانے کے لیے جامع دفاعی اور سکیورٹی انتظامات مکمل کرلیے ہیں.

سعودی وزارت دفاع کی جانب سے مقدس مقامات کے اطراف جدید دفاعی نظام نصب کرنے کی ویڈیو بھی جاری کردی گئی ہے۔ سعودی وزارت دفاع کے مطابق حج کے دوران مسجد الحرام اور اس کے اطراف مضبوط فضائی دفاعی حصار قائم کردیا گیا ہے تاکہ کسی بھی ممکنہ فضائی خطرے سے فوری طور پر نمٹا جا سکے۔ وزارت دفاع کا کہنا ہے کہ مقدس مقامات مزدلفہ، منیٰ اور عرفات کے گرد بھی سخت فضائی نگرانی جاری ہے۔ حجاج کرام کی حفاظت، اطمینان اور پرامن عبادات کو یقینی بنانے کے لیے غیر معمولی حفاظتی اقدامات کیے گئے ہیں۔ سعودی حکام کے مطابق فضائی دفاعی فورسز جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور نگرانی کے نظام سے لیس ہیں اور ہر قسم کے فضائی خطرات سے نمٹنے کے لیے مکمل طور پر تیار ہیں۔ اس کے علاوہ زمینی سکیورٹی، ایمرجنسی رسپانس اور ہنگامی امدادی ٹیموں کو بھی ہائی الرٹ رکھا گیا ہے





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Saudi Arabia Defense Ministry Aerial Surveillance Sacred Sites Pilgrims Defense Systems

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