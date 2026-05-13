Sabastian Sawe Aiming to Improve on Berlin Marathon Record

The 31-year-old Kenyan athlete, Sabastian Sawe, known for his record-breaking run in the London Marathon and the sub-two-hour performance, has expressed his intention to improve on his previous record at the Berlin Marathon on September 27. The fast-paced course of Berlin, recognized as one of the fastest marathons in the world, offers great opportunities for top athletes.

The 31-year-old Kenyan athlete, Sabastian Sawe , known for his record-breaking run in the London Marathon and the sub-two-hour performance, has expressed his intention to improve on his previous record at the Berlin Marathon on September 27.

The fast-paced course of Berlin, recognized as one of the fastest marathons in the world, offers great opportunities for top athletes. The 2026 edition is anticipated to attract almost 60,000 runners from around 160 countries. Despite the tough competition, Sawe's focus remains on honoring the event and striving for his best performance





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Berlin Marathon Sabastian Sawe Record Breaking London Marathon Athletics

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