Tensions Ease in Talks Between US and Iran, Draft MoU on Nuclear Matters Unveiled

Reports suggest talks between US and Iran could resume next week in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. A 14-point MoU is being drafted on Iran's nuclear program, easing tensions in the Straith of Hormuz, and handling Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpiles. The draft also includes discussions on the handling of Iran's stockpiles of highly enriched uranium and is aimed at ending the war. The extent of sanctions relief remains up in the air, and it could derail negotiations.

Talks between US and Iran could resume as early as next week in Islamabad, paper says. Talks with mediators for 14-point MoU on Iran's nuclear program, easing Straith of Hormuz tensions, and handling enriched uranium stockpiles.

Initial ceasefire from April 8 after Iran retaliated to US-Israel strikes on February 28. US naval blockade from April 13 on Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway. Joint pause seems to exist but US ready to strike if war reverts. Uncertainty on sanctions relief.

Key issues remain unresolved. If talks progress, could be extended by mutual agreement. Regional tensions intensified after US and Israel strikes





DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US And Iran Talks Talks Resume Next Week In Pakistan Drafted Mou On Iran's Nuclear Program Easing Tensions In Straith Of Hormuz Iran's Highly Enriched Uranium Stockpiles Starting A One-Month Period Of Talks Extended Ceasefire US Naval Blockade On Iranian Maritime Traffic Key Unresolved Issues Extent Of Sanctions Relief

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