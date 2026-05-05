Tensions Escalate Between US and Iran in Middle East with Escalation of Military Actions and Diplomatic Measures

The situation in the Middle East has escalated significantly with military actions and diplomatic measures from the US and Iran. The US has stated its readiness to resume combat actions against Iran and have issued a warning of a devastating response to Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, in turn, has claimed that its attacks on US forces and UAE targets were not self-defensive and threatened to continue targeting maritime traffic. Political efforts to de-escalate the situation, including direct talks between Washington and Tehran, have not yielded results. The escalating tensions have threatened to reignite regional conflict, disrupt the global economy, and bring economic costs to the forefront of midterm elections.

WASHINGTON: Washington's highest military officer announced Tuesday that US forces are prepared to resume combat actions against Iran if given the command, amid escalating tensions in the region.

The Pentagon issued a stern warning of a 'devastating' response to recent Iranian attacks targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Following a series of strikes by both sides on Monday, Iran's chief negotiator stated that Tehran has 'not even begun' its efforts in the vital maritime route, as tensions threaten to ignite renewed conflict in the Middle East.

Iran launched missiles and drones at US forces and UAE targets, including an energy facility, while Washington responded by targeting six Iranian boats accused of threatening maritime traffic — marking the most serious escalation since a nearly month-long ceasefire. General Dan Caine of US Central Command emphasized that 'all joint forces remain ready to activate major combat operations against Iran if necessary,' adding, 'Do not mistake our current restraint for a lack of resolve.

' Meanwhile, Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed that the US is not seeking conflict but warned that Iranian assaults will be met with overwhelming American firepower. Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who has gained prominence in diplomatic talks, declared that the current situation is 'unacceptable for the United States.

' The confrontations in the strategic waterway, where Iran and Western allies are engaged in maritime standoffs, occurred amid US President Donald Trump's recent announcement of plans to escort ships through the Gulf. The ongoing conflict, which began over two months ago with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, has expanded across the Middle East, disrupting the global economy despite a temporary ceasefire.

Ghalibaf criticized US and allied actions for endangering shipping security, asserting that Tehran will not surrender control of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran denied any of its vessels were struck in US attacks but accused Washington of killing five civilians on boats. Despite the hostilities under Trump's 'Project Freedom,' Maersk, a leading global shipping company, confirmed that one of its vessels successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz under US escort.

Iran's military warned that any US military presence near the trade route would face 'direct consequences.

' The UAE condemned Iran's missile and drone strikes, including an attack on an energy site in Fujairah, describing the assault as a 'dangerous escalation' and an 'unacceptable violation. ' Saudi Arabia called for diplomatic efforts to reach a political solution. The surge in hostilities has rattled financial markets, with stocks declining and crude oil prices rising as fears grow over the stability of the region and the potential for prolonged disruption.

Negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain deadlocked, with only a single round of direct talks held so far. The conflict has already inflicted significant economic pain globally, especially through rising energy costs, just months ahead of US midterm elections. European allies expressed concern over the continued instability, emphasizing that 'security in the Gulf has direct repercussions for Europe,' as stated by EU leader Ursula von der Leyen. Calls for de-escalation have been echoed by Germany, France, and the UK.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged Tehran to return to negotiations, while Macron plans to speak with Iranian officials later Tuesday. Meanwhile, Iran denies targeting oil facilities in the UAE but blames US military actions for provoking attacks. Tehran accused Washington of attempting to break Tehran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. An Israeli military official reported that Israel remains on high alert amid rising tensions, monitoring Iranian and Hezbollah activities despite a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized the need for a security agreement and an end to Israeli strikes before any diplomatic engagement with Israel, which has seen renewed contacts facilitated by the US.





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