The 14th Death Anniversary of Renowned Ghazal Singer Mehdi Hassan Khan

The 14th death anniversary of renowned Ghazal singer known as Shahenshah-e-Ghazal Mehdi Hassan Khan is being observed today (Saturday). Born on July 18, 1927 in Rajasthan, Mehdi Hassan Khan ruled over the hearts of millions of admirers in both Pakistan and India through his more than 25,000 songs and ghazals. He had great interest in Urdu poetry and he composed many ghazals of literary giants of his time, including Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Ahmad Faraz. The legendary singer first got an opportunity in Radio Pakistan in 1957 as a Thumri singer and he never looked back. He is considered the best ghazal singer of all time. Bollywood melody queen Lata Mangeshkar always remained great admirer of Mehdi Hassan as she once said, 'god speaks in his throat'. Ranjish hi Sahi Dil Hi Dukhane K Liye Aa, Patta Patta Boota Boota, Dil-E-Nadan Tujhe Hua Kya Hai, Gullon Mein Rang Bhare, Ik Husn Ki Devi Se Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha, Jab Koi Pyaar Se Bulaye Ga and Dil Ki Baat Labon Par Laakar are among his all-time hits. He remained a leading singer for film industry along with Ahmed Rushdi for decades. He sang for over 300 films during his music career. He was honoured with numerous awards including Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the Pakistan government.

The 14th death anniversary of renowned Ghazal singer known as Shahenshah-e-Ghazal Mehdi Hassan Khan is being observed today (Saturday). Born on July 18, 1927 in Rajasthan, Mehdi Hassan Khan ruled over the hearts of millions of admirers in both Pakistan and India through his more than 25,000 songs and ghazals.

He had great interest in Urdu poetry and he composed many ghazals of literary giants of his time, including Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Ahmad Faraz. The legendary singer first got an opportunity in Radio Pakistan in 1957 as a Thumri singer and he never looked back. He is considered the best ghazal singer of all time. Bollywood melody queen Lata Mangeshkar always remained great admirer of Mehdi Hassan as she once said, 'god speaks in his throat'.

Ranjish hi Sahi Dil Hi Dukhane K Liye Aa, Patta Patta Boota Boota, Dil-E-Nadan Tujhe Hua Kya Hai, Gullon Mein Rang Bhare, Ik Husn Ki Devi Se Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha, Jab Koi Pyaar Se Bulaye Ga and Dil Ki Baat Labon Par Laakar are among his all-time hits. He remained a leading singer for film industry along with Ahmed Rushdi for decades. He sang for over 300 films during his music career.

He was honoured with numerous awards including Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the Pakistan government





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Mehdi Hassan Khan Shahenshah-E-Ghazal Ghazal Singer Urdu Poetry Faiz Ahmad Faiz Ahmad Faraz Radio Pakistan Thumri Singer Bollywood Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar Ranjish Hi Sahi Dil Hi Dukhane K Liye Aa Patta Patta Boota Boota Dil-E-Nadan Tujhe Hua Kya Hai Gullon Mein Rang Bhare Ik Husn Ki Devi Se Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha Jab Koi Pyaar Se Bulaye Ga Dil Ki Baat Labon Par Laakar Film Industry Ahmed Rushdi Over 300 Films Nishan-E-Imtiaz Tamgha-E-Imtiaz Pride Of Performance Hilal-E-Imtiaz

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