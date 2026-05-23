Thousands evacuated in California as chemical tank leaks

Tens of thousands of people were ordered to leave their homes in California after a huge chemical tank began leaking, covering the area with toxic fumes.

Tens of thousands of people were ordered to leave their homes in California after a massive chemical tank began leaking, causing fears of an explosion sending toxic fumes over a heavily populated area.

The leak was caused by the tank containing 7,000 gallons (26,000 liters) of methyl methacrylate, a volatile and flammable liquid used to make plastics. The situation was described as looking grim by firefighters. Garden Grove Police Chief Amir El-Farra said about 40,000 people were affected by the evacuation order, with several thousand refusing to leave their homes. Aerial footage showed jets of water being sprayed at the tank, which has a capacity of 34,000 gallons.

Health officer Regina Chinsio Kwong has a large exclusion zone around the tank. Responders are working to prevent any spilled material from reaching storm drains or river channels that funnel into the ocean. No injuries had been reported by Friday afternoon, and there was no immediate indication as to what caused the leak





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California Evacuation Chemical Leak Toxic Fumes Methyl Methacrylate Volatile Firefighters Health Officer Exclusion Zone Best-Case Scenario Expulsion Order Best-Case Scenario

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