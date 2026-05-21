Three Off-Duty Canadian Police Officers Arrested in Spain for Alleged Assault on Holiday in Barcelona

Off-duty police officers from Toronto have been arrested in Spain for alleged assault on a woman while on holiday in Barcelona. They allegedly groped and hit the woman, trying to force her to have sex with all three of them in a taxi with a prostitute.

Three off-duty Canadian police officers have been arrested in Spain after allegedly assaulting a woman while on holiday in Barcelona . Two of the men were arrested in Barcelona on May 13, while the third was detained on the Spanish island of Mallorca following the alleged assault .

The alleged assault took place in the early hours of May 13 while the three men were in a taxi with a prostitute in the historic centre of Barcelona, and the men groped and hit the woman, while trying to force her to have sex with all three of them. El Periodico de Catalunya, a Barcelona-based daily newspaper, reported on the story, stating that the two men allegedly tried to force the woman to have sex with all three men when she refused, and the trio became aggressive.

Of the two men arrested in Barcelona, one has been charged with sexual assault and bodily harm, while the other was released and returned to Canada but remains under investigation. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow called the allegations 'serious' and urged any guilty party to be punished. This case comes as Toronto's police force is facing serious scrutiny following several corruption investigations involving allegations of bribery and aiding drug traffickers, preventing its full focus on criminal investigations





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Off-Duty Police Officers Alleged Assault Taxi Barcelona Mallorca

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