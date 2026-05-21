Thai Government Shortens Visa-free Stay for Crime Reduction

The Thai government has shortened the length of visa-free stays for tourists from more than 90 countries, aiming to curb crime. The move affects Irish visitor Alex Brady and his friends who came for five weeks and enjoyed the flexibility of the current 60-day visa-free scheme.

The backpacker s on Khao San Road , a Bangkok thoroughfare famous for its wild nightlife, are waking up this week with an extra headache: the Thai government is set to shorten the length of visa-free stay s.

Near the capital's Tha Tian pier, Irishman Alex Brady said the forthcoming one-month limit would have affected his plans a lot – because he and his friends `initially came here with no plan at all'. The flexibility of the current 60-day visa-free scheme allowed them to see more of Thailand at their leisure, the 24-year-old said.

The new limits – announced on Tuesday for tourists from more than 90 countries in a bid to curb crime – would `really restrict you in what you can see'





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Travel Thai Government Visa-Free Stay Crime Reduction Backpacker Alex Brady Tourist Plans Flexible Visa Scheme Crime Prevention Pollution Khao San Road

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