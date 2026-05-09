President Trump announced a new hope for an Iran-US dialogue, addressing the media in a significant development that could bring about peace between the world's two largest economies.

Trump Reveals New Hope for Iran-US Dialogue | 24 News HD Mini Mazda and goods transporters on Saturday announced an increase of 10 percent in the fares following the government’s decision to raise prices of petroleum products in the country, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Rana Mohsin said the government has summoned a meeting of the transporters regarding the increase in fares. He said that after the meeting, the government will take a final decision about fixing petroleum prices. Earlier on May 8, 2026, the federal government has increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs15 per litre each for the next week.

The price of petrol has jumped from Rs399.86 to Rs414.78, while the HSD price increased from Rs399.58 to Rs414.58 per litre. Pakistan Carrier Association Chairman Imdad Naqvi maintained that the constant rise in the diesel prices has become a challenge for the transport sector. Imdad Naqvi while calling for a review of the diesel price, said the provision of subsidy is just ‘symbolic’.





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International Relations Iran-US Dialogue Trump Oil Prices Pakistan Carrier Association RTA Secretary India Regional Transport Authority Anthem Carriers

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