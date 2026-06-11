Trump Postpones Military Action Against Iran

Trump has announced the postponement of the anticipated military action against Iran, saying that the attacks and bombing operations scheduled for today have been cancelled following high-level contacts and diplomatic progress.

Trump claims US could carry out heavy strike against Iran Trump has announced the postponement of the anticipated military action against Iran , saying that the attacks and bombing operations scheduled for today have been cancelled following high-level contacts and diplomatic progress .

In a statement, Trump said that discussions with Iran’s senior leadership had opened the way for de-escalation, leading to the decision to halt the planned strikes for the time being. However, he made it clear that the US blockade would remain in place until the proposed agreement is fully implemented.

The latest development is being viewed as a significant turning point in the Middle East situation, although the details of the agreement and official positions of the countries involved are still awaited. Trump claims US could carry out heavy strike against Ira





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Iran Military Action Postponement High-Level Contacts Diplomatic Progress Agreement Blockade Heavy Strike Middle East Situation Details Of The Agreement Official Positions Of The Countries Involved

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