Trump's Administration Threatens to Revoke Visas of Palestinian Delegation to UN if Ambassador Rejects Vice Presidency Bid

President Trump's administration has threatened to revoke the visas of the Palestinian delegation to the United Nations if the Palestinian ambassador, Riyad Mansour, refuses to withdraw his candidacy for the vice presidency of the UN General Assembly. The US fears that Mansour's bid to become the vice president of the General Assembly could undermine Trump's peace plan in Gaza and fuel tensions.

President Donald Trump 's administration threatened to revoke the visa s of the Palestinian delegation to the United Nations if the Palestinian ambassador, Riyad Mansour , refuses to end his candidacy for the vice presidency of the UN General Assembly .

The US fears that Mansour's bid risks undermining Trump's Gaza peace plan and fuels tensions, as it had already withdrawn its candidacy for the presidency of the General Assembly due to US lobbying in February. The US diplomats in its embassy in Jerusalem were instructed to deliver a message to the Palestinian Ambassador that Washington would face consequences from Washington if his bid goes ahead.

The State Department spokesperson confirmed that they take seriously their obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement but declined to comment on specific cases





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Palestinian Mansour Riyad Visa Revocation Palestinian Delegation UN Vice Presidency General Assembly Republican Trump United States Administration Peace Plan Gaza

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