Traffic Through Strait of Hormuz Returns to Average Levels After Hitting Wartime Low

The Straits of Hormuz serves as one of the world's most crucial chokepoints for globally traded energy and other goods. This week's increase in traffic, a sharp contrast to the pre-war low, suggests that the Middle East conflict may be easing up, according to maritime tracking firm Kpler. Iran and the United States have yet to make progress in their ongoing negotiations.

traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was slightly higher last week, returning to levels in line with the average recorded since the start of the Middle East conflict after hitting a wartime low.

LONDON (AFP) – Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was slightly higher last week, returning to levels in line with the average recorded since the start of the Middle East conflict after hitting a wartime low. A total of 55 commodities vessels crossed the strategic waterway between May 11 and 17, according to data from maritime tracking firm Kpler as of Monday morning.

That marked a sharp increase from the previous week, when just 19 vessels crossed -- the lowest weekly figure since the first US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which led to widespread disruption of traffic through the strait





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Middle East Conflict Strait Of Hormuz Traffic Through The Strait Of Hormuz Kpler Iranian State Television Revolutionary Guards Allowing More Ships To Transit Port Recorded Per Week On Average Very Large Crude Carriers Bound For China Oman And Japan Dry Bulk Commodity Vessels Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Tankers LNG Tanker Crossings Pre-War Status Tehran Creation Of A New Body To Oversee The Strait Trade Sanctions Chinese Vessels Flag Ownership Or Cargo

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