Turbulent build-up for 2026 World Cup

The World Cup, initially billed as a 'Unity Bid,' is set to commence with a one-month countdown. However, the build-up has been met with a potent cocktail of affordability concerns, politics, and conflict, leaving FIFA President Gianni Infantino with an optimistic but careful statement about the hype being exaggerated.

The one-month countdown to the 2026 World Cup , to be hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, commences on Monday. The build-up has been challenging, with concerns over ticket prices , political tensions in the US, the war in Iran, and doubts about Iran's participation.

However, FIFA President Gianni Infantino maintains that the hype is exaggerated, dismissing it as 'negative press.

' Despite claims of a sellout, some games remain available on the secondary ticket market, and fans are grappling with the cost of watching the World Cup. The political climate in the US, Trump's re-election, and the military strikes against Iran have added to the hype.

However, FIFA is hopeful that the controversies will fade as the main attraction begins





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2026 World Cup Countdown Inflation Political Tensions US Tickets Ticket Prices War In Iran World Bank Human Rights Watch Amnesty International Trump Iran's Participation Financial Conflict Politics Football Drama Drill Down

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