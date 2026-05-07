Two separate incidents in South Waziristan result in deaths of three children and injuries to civilians

Two separate incidents in South Waziristan resulted in the death of three children and injuries to numerous civilians, according to security officials. The first incident involved an explosion near a residential area in the Gawa Khwa region, caused by militants who placed explosive-filled cylinders close to a local house. The second incident in Angoor Adda saw Afghan Taliban forces launch mortar shells at a market, resulting in ten injuries. Security authorities condemned both attacks, describing them as violations of international laws and human rights.

RAWALPINDI: Two separate incidents in South Waziristan resulted in the death of three children and injuries to numerous civilians, according to security officials. The first incident involved an explosion near a residential area in the Gawa Khwa region, caused by militants who placed explosive-filled cylinders close to a local house.

Tragically, three young children lost their lives in the blast, while several others sustained injuries. The second incident in Angoor Adda saw Afghan Taliban forces launch mortar shells at a market, resulting in ten injuries. Three shells struck the Ghazi Rehman Hotel and adjacent shops, causing critical injuries to the victims. Security authorities condemned both attacks, describing them as violations of international laws and human rights.

The resilience and morale of the local population remain strong, despite these heinous acts. Pakistan reiterated its commitment to peace, stability, and respectful bilateral relations, emphasizing that the security of its borders and citizens remains a top priority





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South Waziristan Explosion Militants Mortar Shells Afghan Taliban Civilian Casualties Security Officials Local Population Pakistan International Laws Human Rights

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