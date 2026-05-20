Two CTD personnel questioned in Anmol alias Pinky's arrest case; judge extends remand for four days.

Two personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) have been questioned in the case of Anmol, an alleged drug dealer arrested from Karachi last week. The police have sought physical remand from the court to clarify doubts and protect her family from kidnapping threats. The sensitive nature of the case required closed proceedings to be conducted inside the courtroom.

Islamabad, Kashmir, GB to receive rain and hailstorm today Two personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) have been questioned in the case of Anmol, also known as Pinky, an alleged drug dealer who was arrested from Karachi last week.

Cellphones of Kafeel and Ali Qureshi, the questioned personnel, were confiscated before questioning. Additionally, there have been revelations in the 'Cocaine Queen' case suggesting that Anmol married her second husband, a former police inspector, after he arrested and released her in Lahore. Investigators believe that the couple expanded their operations across Lahore and Karachi with the help of Nasir, who is also a former police inspector.

Furthermore, allegations have been made against former police inspector Rana Akram who allegedly detained, released, and arrested Pinky and her associate before receiving a bribe. Pinky, also known as 'Cocaine Queen,' has been extended physical remand for four more days related to a murder case registered at Baghdadi Police Station. She has alleged being subject to torture during her detention and named several individuals under investigation.

There are also allegations of her making false claims and being implicated in 20-25 bogus cases. Recently, police have been seeking physical remand for questioning in serious crimes and protecting her family from kidnapping threats. Police officials have claimed to have tortured her while in custody to force her to admit being a drug supplier and name customers. The sensitive nature of the case required closed proceedings inside the courtroom as security arrangements were made. The judge, however, refused to grant physical remand





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Police And Prisons Investigation And Court Cases Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Anmol Alias Pinky Caraka Drug Dealer Physical Remand Clearing Doubts Family's Safety Judicial Magistrate In Karachi Demanding Physical Remand Critical Security Arrangement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Court proceedings begin inside Karachi jail in 'Cocaine Queen Pinky' caseA judicial magistrate in Karachi on Monday extended the physical remand of alleged drug trafficker Anmol, widely known as “Cocaine Queen” Pinky, by

Read more »

Karachi court extends remand of Anmol alias Pinky by four daysA Karachi court extended alleged drug dealer Anmol alias Pinky’s physical remand in narcotics cases until May 22.

Read more »

Court orders recording of plaintiff’s statement in murder case against Anmol alias PinkiA Judicial Magistrate at the South Jail Complex has approved a request by the investigating officer to record the plaintiff’s statement under Section 164

Read more »

Anmol “Pinky” case uncovers powerful names in drug circle: IG SindhAbb Takk News

Read more »

Drug trafficking suspect Anmol alias Pinky remanded to police custody for three daysA Karachi court granted police a three-day physical remand of suspected drug trafficker Anmol alias Pinky, who faces eight narcotics-related cases across multiple police stations.

Read more »

Court order to inquiry officer anmol pinky caseتفتیشی افسر خاتون پولیس اہلکار کی موجودگی میں پنکی سے تفتیش کرے، عدالت کا حکم

Read more »