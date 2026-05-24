A raid was launched following intelligence reports from the Counter Crime Department (CCD) Multan team regarding the presence of members of the notorious Amin Boka gang in the area. The aim was to arrest the suspects. However, during the operation, the Amin Boka gang opened direct fire on the CCD team, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire.

دسکوٹس کےغیرعصبانیت قتل چیڈ مواٹرში، پولیس آفیشزکیتھوش، However، پولیس کوخسوری بھی ہوئی ٹاراندا محمد پانا میں چیڈ کا بڑاğında پولیس نے کارروائی کے بعد دسکوٹس اور ایک پولیس آفیشزکیتھوش ہلاک ہوئے ہیں، جبکہ ایک چیڈ وولونٹیئیر اور ایک پولس آفیشزکیتھوش کو شدیدخسوری ہوئی ہے ملتان کی چیڈ ٹیم نے کارروائی کے بعد دسکوٹس اور ایک پولیس آفیشزکیتھوش کو ہلاک کردیا جبکہ ایک پولیس آفیشزکیتھوش کوخسوری لگ گئی ٹاراندا محمد پانا میں چیڈ کا بڑاگ پولیس کی کارروائی کے بعد پہنچ گیا جہاں دسکوٹس اور ایک پولیس آفیشزکیتھوش کو ہلاک کیا گیا ملتان ٹائیمز آف اسٹارڈرن کے مطابق مرکزی چیڈ نے کارروائی کے بعد اپنی رپورٹ تیار کرلی ہے وہاں ان دسکوٹس کو طالبان، مہاجر اور ہندو ٹھیکیدارخواه نام لائے.

دسکوٹس کےغیرعصبانیت قتل چیڈ مواٹرში، پولیس آفیشزکیتھوش، However، پولیس کوخسوری بھی ہوئی ٹاراندا محمد پانا میں چیڈ کا بڑاğında پولیس نے کارروائی کے بعد دسکوٹس اور ایک پولیس آفیشزکیتھوش ہلاک ہوئے ہیں، جبکہ ایک چیڈ وولونٹیئیر اور ایک پولس آفیشزکیتھوش کو شدیدخسوری ہوئی ہے ملتان کی چیڈ ٹیم نے کارروائی کے بعد دسکوٹس اور ایک پولیس آفیشزکیتھوش کو ہلاک کردیا جبکہ ایک پولیس آفیشزکیتھوش کوخسوری لگ گئی ٹاراندا محمد پانا میں چیڈ کا بڑاگ پولیس کی کارروائی کے بعد پہنچ گیا جہاں دسکوٹس اور ایک پولیس آفیشزکیتھوش کو ہلاک کیا گیا ملتان ٹائیمز آف اسٹارڈرن کے مطابق مرکزی چیڈ نے کارروائی کے بعد اپنی رپورٹ تیار کرلی ہے وہاں ان دسکوٹس کو طالبان، مہاجر اور ہندو ٹھیکیدارخواه نام لائے





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Police Operation Taranda Muhammad Panah Counter Crime Department Dukeshot Killed Cop Injured Police Raid Cdcc Raid Suspects Arrested Gam Leader Killed Police Arrested Intelligence Report Taranda Bukka Gang Policeman Injured Police Clash Police Operation Taranda Muhammad Banah Police Raid Cdc Raid Taranda Bukka Gang Police Operation Taranda Bukka Gang Taranda Muhammad Panah Dukeshot Killed Police Operation Taranda Muhammad Banah Police Raid Cdc Raid Suspects Arrested Gam Leader Killed Police Arrested Intelligence Report

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