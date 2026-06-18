United States and Iran Sign Landmark Memorandum of Understanding to End Conflict and Lift Blockade

Pakistan's prime minister announced that the United States and Iran have electronically signed a landmark memorandum of understanding that will immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift a U.S. naval blockade, potentially defusing a conflict that has rattled global energy markets.

Pakistan 's prime minister announced Thursday that the United States and Iran have electronically signed a landmark memorandum of understanding that will immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift a U.S. naval blockade , potentially defusing a conflict that has rattled global energy markets .

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the 'Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding' was signed by the presidents of both countries and endorsed by him as mediator. The agreement, posted on Sharif's X account, takes effect immediately. The pact, which aims to end hostilities that began February 28 when the U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran, also commits Washington to immediately waive oil sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.

Once a final agreement is reached on Iran's nuclear program, the U.S. will facilitate the release of a $300 billion reconstruction fund backed by regional nations. Sharif praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his 'steadfast commitment to diplomacy,' saying the president's preference for peaceful resolution helped avert 'devastating consequences for the region and beyond.

' Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed the document 'was finalised with the signatures of the presidents. ' Sharif also expressed appreciation to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian for their 'wisdom, foresight and statesmanship.

' He acknowledged the efforts of the Iranian negotiating team, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, as well as the U.S. team, including Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The prime minister also thanked Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt for their engagement, and made special mention of Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, saying his 'tireless efforts' were critical in facilitating the breakthrough.

The agreement had initially been scheduled for an in-person signing by Ghalibaf and Vance, but Iran said a formal ceremony was no longer necessary. Iran had effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil shipments, after the U.S. and Israel launched their offensive. Sharif expressed hope the memorandum would serve as 'an enduring foundation for greater understanding, mutual respect and shared prosperity for the entire region.





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United States Iran Memorandum Of Understanding Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Conflict Global Energy Markets Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Donald Trump Islamabad Memorandum Of Understanding Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baq U.S. President Donald Trump Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khame Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baq Iranian Negotiating Team U.S. Team Qatar Saudi Arabia Turkiye Egypt Pakistan's Chief Of Defence Forces Field Marsh

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