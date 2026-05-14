United States Returns Stolen Cultural Artifacts to Pakistan: Antiquities Day

The United States successfully repatriated over 450 stolen cultural artifacts to Pakistan worth $23 million on Wednesday. These artifacts offer insights into some of the region’s first settled communities and are among the earliest human-crafted representations in the world. The illegal antiquities trade is a multi-billion-dollar global industry, with the supply side often funded by criminal and militant groups. The recovery was made possible by the Antiquities Trafficking Unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office with assistance from the US Department of Homeland Security and Pakistani authorities.

Kapur said the repatriated collection includes historically significant objects that were illegally removed from Pakistan . ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The United States returned over 450 stolen cultural artifacts to Pakistan worth $23 million on Wednesday, the US embassy said in a statement, describing them as some of the earliest human-crafted representations that offer insights into some of the region’s first settled communities.

Artifacts are man-made objects, such as pieces of art or tools that are of particular cultural, historical, or archaeological interest. The illegal antiquities trade is a multi-billion-dollar global industry according to a 2018 report by Standard Chartered Bank. The trade is also often a major funding source for criminal and militant groups on the supply side, according to a report by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

‘Today we celebrate the successful recovery and repatriation of more than 450 antiquities – collectively valued at more than $23 million – to the people of Pakistan,’ US Assistant Secretary Paul Kapur said at an event held at Islamabad Museum to repatriate the artifacts. Kapur said the repatriated collection includes historically significant objects that were illegally removed from Pakistan. Among these artifacts are terracotta figurines that are more than four thousand years old.

These figurines are among the earliest human-crafted representations in the world and offer insights into some of the region’s first settled communities. The US embassy said in its separate statement that the recovery was made possible by the Antiquities Trafficking Unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from the US Department of Homeland Security and Pakistani authorities. The US embassy said Washington has recovered and repatriated to Pakistan 514 antiquities over the past decade.

These items were seized through criminal investigations into international trafficking networks. The artifacts include a rare 2nd-century C.E. Buddhapada sculpture, valued at $1.1 million which was looted from Pakistan in the 1980s and trafficked into New York. Other significant recovered items include a Gandharan frieze depicting Buddhist figures, ancient Mehrgarh terracotta figurines dating back to 3500-2600 B.C.

E., and a statue of the Bodhizattva Maitreya.

‘The seizures also include a Gold Strato I coin from 105-85 B.C. E., recovered in 2023,’ the embassy said. It added that these recovery efforts have led to multiple convictions, highlighting the ongoing international cooperation to combat illicit antiquities trafficking





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Cultural Artifacts Antiquities Artefacts Repatriation Illegal Antiquities Trade History Pakistan Artifacts Recovery Stolen Cultural Heritage Treasures Antiquities Day Illegal Art Trade Treasure Indus Valley Civilization Human-Artifact Martial Groups New York US Lawsuit Kunst Liste Art Theft Recovery International Ancient Art Fund Illegal Art Fund

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