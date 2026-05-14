United States President Donald Trump Invites Chinese President Xi Jinping to Visit White House on September 24

United States President Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the White House on September 24. The two leaders exchanged a handshake before talks began. President Xi Jinping said China and the United States should become partners rather than rivals. He also welcomed the American delegation to China. President Xi has said that the Taiwan issue remains the most important matter in China-US relations. He warned that failure to handle the matter properly could lead to tensions between Washington and Beijing.

United States President Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the White House on September 24. President Trump is presently in Beijing on an important visit to China .

During the visit, he invited President Xi Jinping and the Chinese first lady to visit the United States. Earlier, President Donald Trump held an important meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall in Beijing. The two leaders exchanged a handshake before talks began. Speaking on the occasion, President Xi Jinping said China and the United States should become partners rather than rivals.

He also welcomed the American delegation to China. President Xi has said that the Taiwan issue remains the most important matter in China-US relations. He warned that failure to handle the matter properly could lead to tensions between Washington and Beijing. Addressing a ceremony in Beijing, President Donald Trump said it was a very good day and termed the Chinese president as a close friend.

During delegation-level talks with President Xi Jinping, President Trump said relations between the two countries had always remained positive. He added that whenever difficulties arose, both sides worked together to resolve them quickly





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United States President Donald Trump Chinese President Xi Jinping White House Visit China Great Hall Talks Partners Rivals Taiwan Issue China-US Relations Tensions Beijing Ceremony Close Friend Relations Difficulties Worked Together Quickly

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