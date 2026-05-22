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United States Directs Arrivals from Ebola-Affected Regions to Dulles Airport for Screening

Public Health & Safety News

United States Directs Arrivals from Ebola-Affected Regions to Dulles Airport for Screening
RedirectionWashington Dulles International AirportEnhanced Screening
📆22/05/2026 6:29 am
📰24NewsHD
26 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 31% · Publisher: 51%

The U.S. government has implemented tighter screening measures for travelers arriving from countries affected by the Ebola outbreak. Passengers arriving in the U.S. from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan must now transit via Washington Dulles International Airport.

The United States has announced stricter measures to screen travelers arriving from regions affected by the current Ebola outbreak. In a significant change, people who visited Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within the past 21 days must now board their flights to U.S. destinations via Washington Dulles International Airport .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has implemented enhanced screening measures at Dulles airport, including a travel history questionnaire, temperature checks, health observations, and contact tracing. While the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak a global health emergency, the CDC highlights the low risk to the general public in the U.S. The CDC has urged airlines to notify passengers before their flights depart, rebooking them to Dulles airport

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Redirection Washington Dulles International Airport Enhanced Screening Quebec Travel History Questionnaire

 

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