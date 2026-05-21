Unveiling the Evolution of Media Theories

The advent of television and increased globalized interactions in the 1970s significantly influenced the perception about media and its impact on society. This period saw the emergence of various theories and research which transformed the way we understand media and its role in shaping our world.

Media has always been a diverse force that shapes our perception and opinion. But the key changes in the industry started taking place in the 70s.

This shift significantly influenced the perception about media and its impact on society. The development of television and increased globalized interactions created a new reality which encouraged new theories and studies about media and its effects. The development of social media, mobile devices, and online platforms further changed the media landscape, leading to even newer concepts and theories





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Media Evolution Media Theories Media Impact Television Social Media Mobile Devices Globalization Cultural Studies Research New Media Landscape

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