Unanimous UN resolution promotes interreligious and intercultural dialogue to combat racism and discrimination

The United Nations General Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution that underscores the need for promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue to advance a culture of peace and non-violence in the world.

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution, co-sponsored by Pakistan and the Philippines, that promotes interreligious and intercultural dialogue to combat racism, xenophobia , hate speech , violence, and discrimination.

Introducing the text, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Asim Iftikhar Ahmad emphasized the importance of promoting a culture of peace that embraces diversity and inclusivity, safeguards fundamental rights and freedoms. The resolution also reaffirmed the solemn commitment of all States to fulfill their obligations to promote universal respect for and protection of all human rights and fundamental freedoms, in accordance with the United Nations Charter and Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Global Sumud Flotilla: Pakistan condemns illegal detention of humanitarian activist





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Culture Of Peace Non-Violence Interreligious And Intercultural Dialogue Advancing Culture Of Peace And Non-Violence Promoting Inclusion And Unity Combating Racism Xenophobia Hate Speech Violence And Discrimination

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we want dialogue decision should not weakness opposition leaderاگر اس ملک کو چلانا ہے تو ضروری ہے کہ بات چیت ہو، یہ حکومت کی سب سے بڑی ذمہ داری ہے، علامہ راجا ناصر عباس

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