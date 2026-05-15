UAE's ADNOC to Expand Energy Infrastructure through New West-East Pipeline Project (Dubai, UAE)

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is undertaking a new West-East Pipeline project, which will enable higher volumes of crude oil to be transported through alternative routes that bypass the sensitive Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most hostile energy chokepoints. The project, scheduled for operation in 2027, aims to double ADNOC's export capacity via Fujairah, approximately 360 kilometers away from Abu Dhabi. The pipeline will run from Habshan to Fujairah and nearly double the UAE's export capacity of oil through Fujairah to around four million barrels per day.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the project overseen by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ( ADNOC ) aims to transport higher volumes of crude oil through alternative route s that bypass the Strait of Hormuz, a sensitive energy chokepoint.

The new West-East Pipeline project, scheduled to start operation in 2027, is intended to double ADNOC's export capacity via Fujairah, meeting global energy demand. Once completed, it is estimated that the pipeline will nearly double the UAE's export capacity through Fujairah to approximately four million barrels per day.

The 360-kilometer pipeline will run from Habshan in Abu Dhabi to the port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, enhancing the country's ability to export oil via an alternative route outside the Strait of Hormuz. The project is being accelerated amid heightened geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over maritime energy routes. ADNOC operates the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline, which has been in service since 2012 and currently carries 1.9 million barrels per day.

The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia and Oman, has been expanding its energy infrastructure to increase production capacity, strengthen its global market position, and reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz. The extensions aim to provide a combined export capacity of about four million barrels per day through Fujairah by 2027. The UAE's strategic location outside the Strait of Hormuz remains vital to its energy security and diversification strategy





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ADNOC West-East Pipeline UAE Abu Dhabi Stratford Of Hormuz Fujairah Dubai Crude Oil Transport Alternative Route Oil Production Infrastructure Expansion Global Energy Markets Geopolitical Tensions Maritime Energy Routes Sensitive Energy Chokepoints

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