UN Secretary-General Guterres Welcomes US-Iran Peace Deal as Critical Step for Middle East

UN Chief Antonio Guterres hailed the US-Iran peace agreement with a permanent ceasefire and Strait of Hormuz reopening, calling it a vital move toward ending the Middle East war. He thanked regional mediators and reaffirmed UN support for lasting peace.

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the peace agreement between the United States and Iran, describing it as a 'critical step' towards ending the Middle East conflict.

In a statement released through his spokesman Stephane Dujarric, the Secretary-General expressed hope that both nations will use this new momentum to intensify efforts for a final resolution. He also extended deep appreciation to regional countries including Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and others for their constructive roles in facilitating the negotiations. The United Nations has reaffirmed its readiness to support the parties in achieving a durable and comprehensive peace.

Meanwhile, the announcement of the deal was made through social media platforms, with confirmation of the immediate and permanent cessation of military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon. The agreement also includes the permanent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US naval blockade. These developments come as mediation efforts continue against a backdrop of regional tensions, marking a significant shift in diplomatic relations.

The deal's implementation is expected to de-escalate hostilities and foster economic stability in the region. International observers are closely monitoring the situation, hopeful that this milestone will lead to broader security and cooperation. The statement underscores the importance of sustained dialogue and multilateral support to ensure lasting peace. Regional actors have been instrumental in bridging differences, and their continued engagement will be vital for the agreement's success.

The UN's involvement highlights the global significance of this accord, potentially setting a precedent for resolving other conflicts through diplomacy. As details emerge, the focus remains on practical steps for implementation and verification mechanisms to uphold the ceasefire terms. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil transit route, is particularly impactful for global trade and energy markets. This development is seen as a major victory for diplomatic channels over military confrontation, offering a model for future negotiations.

The Secretary-General's remarks reflect cautious optimism, emphasizing that while the deal is a breakthrough, ongoing commitment is necessary to address underlying issues. The inclusion of regional powers in the process signifies a collective approach to stability, which may reduce the influence of external forces. Analysts suggest that this could reshape alliances and reduce proxy conflicts in the Middle East.

The world watches as the US and Iran move from confrontation to cooperation, with hopes that this will translate into tangible improvements for civilian populations affected by years of tension. The UN stands prepared to provide technical and logistical support, ensuring that the peace is not only declared but also sustained. Overall, this agreement represents a pivotal moment in international relations, demonstrating that even the most entrenched disputes can be resolved through dialogue and mutual concession.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the deal's durability and its ripple effects across the region





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