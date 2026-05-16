UNAMA report on human rights situation in Afghanistan

A United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) report highlights the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

A UNAMA report highlights continued restrictions on Afghan women, media censorship , and alleged abuses against former security personnel under Taliban rule. KABUL - A latest report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has highlighted the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan, citing continued restrictions on women , media censorship , and alleged abuses under Taliban rule.

The report covering January to March highlights that restrictions on Afghan women regarding education, employment and freedom of movement have remained in place for the fifth consecutive year. In provinces including Uruzgan, Paktia, Kandahar and Ghazni, women face strict limitations on accessing healthcare and carrying out daily activities without a male guardian. Former Afghan military personnel continue to face targeted actions, with reports of arrests, alleged torture and killings documented during the period under review.

The UNAMA findings also highlighted ongoing strict media censorship in the country, including the continued suspension of TV channel ‘Rah-e-Farda’ due to criticism of Taliban policies. New legal provisions have further restricted freedom of expression, making criticism of the authorities a punishable offence. Human rights observers warn that the current policies are deepening fear, silence and repression across Afghanistan and pushing the country toward a worsening humanitarian and political crisis





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Afghan Women Media Censorship Former Security Personnel UNAMA Report Taliban Rule Restrictions On Women Freedom Of Movement Education Employment Media Censorship Critical Of Taliban Policies Human Rights Observers

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