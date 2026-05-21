US interested in expanding cooperation with Pakistan in mining and industrial sectors

The US is expressing interest in long-term cooperation with Pakistan in mining and industrial sectors, with a focus on skilled employment, technology transfer, and economic development. The US Acting Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, said Pakistan has strong potential in critical mineral resources and that the partnership was not limited to mineral extraction but also covered workforce training, technology sharing, safety standards, and institutional development.

Pakistan has strong potential in critical mineral resources such as copper, gold, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals, said US Acting Ambassador to Pakistan Natalie Baker during her visit to the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission in Islamabad.

The US is interested in expanding long-term cooperation with Pakistan in mining and industrial sectors, focusing on skilled employment, technology transfer, and economic development. She added that Pakistan’s future competitiveness depends on linking education with industry requirements, technology, and international markets. Both countries stressed the importance of technical education, industrial training, and knowledge sharing in supporting economic growth, employment opportunities, and industrial progress





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Pakistan Cooperation Mining Industrial Sectors Skilled Employment Technology Transfer Economic Development Coordination Future Competitiveness Economic Growth Employment Opportunities Industrial Progress Technical Education Industrial Training

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