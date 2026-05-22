The text discusses the efforts of Pakistan to mediate between Iran and the United States in resolving the ongoing war and ending the disputes. It mentions the meeting between Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the discussions on draft agreements, and the message by Pakistani Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar emphasizing Islamabad's role as a mediator. It also mentions the potential toll system for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and the concerns raised by the US regarding the toll collection.

US pins hopes on mediator Pakistan in push to end Iran war: Islamabad says doing its best to broker Iran-US peace: Iran and Oman discuss Strait of Hormuz toll system Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is in Tehran since Wednesday to hold talks with Iranian officials on ending the Middle East war.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who has been in Tehran since Wednesday facilitating communication between Iran and the United States to reach a framework for ending the war and resolving disputes under the coordination of senior Pakistani officials, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi again on Friday, reported 24NewsHD TV channel. According to Iranian media reports, during the meeting between the two ministers different draft agreements regarding ending the US-Iran war were also deliberated upon.

This follows a message by Pakistani Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday evening, in which he stated: 'We are doing our best as a mediator to bring Washington and Tehran together to reach a peace agreement.

' According to an Al Jazeera news network report, the Pakistani Foreign Minister emphasized that Islamabad will continue to play its role in this regard. Pakistan hosted the first round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran on April 12 (Farvardin 23); however, those talks did not culminate in an agreement to end the war. These negotiations took place following a two-week ceasefire mediated by Pakistan, which was subsequently extended.

Since then, the two sides have exchanged counterproposals and mechanisms to find common ground for resuming negotiations aimed at terminating the war. Meanwhile, the transfer or retention of nuclear materials in Iran, alongside the management and control of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, remain among the most critical issues over which the two sides reportedly still hold differences.

The US and Iran have just a '50-50' chance of reaching an agreement that would free up the Strait of Hormuz, a senior UAE official said on Friday. Presidential adviser Anwar Gargash urged Tehran not to overplay its hand in the stop-start negotiations during the Middle East war's fragile ceasefire. Iranian officials 'have missed a lot of chances over the years because there's a tendency to overestimate their cards', Gargash told the GLOBSEC Forum in Prague.

The oil-rich UAE, which hosts US military facilities, was targeted by about 3,300 drones and missiles during 40 days of war from February 28 onwards, with only around four percent getting through. He said the Iran-blockaded Hormuz, which normally carries a fifth of global oil production, must go back to normal, and cautioned against an inconclusive ceasefire.

'Negotiations just to reach a ceasefire and sow the seeds for further conflict in the future is not what we're seeking', he said. 'And I think that the Strait of Hormuz clearly has to go back to the status quo and this should be an international waterway. ' With US negotiators focusing on Iran's potential development of an atomic weapon, Gargash said: 'The Iranian nuclear program was our second or third worry, now it's our first worry.

' Iran is reportedly discussing with Oman a plan to collect tolls from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, reported New York Times. Concerns have emerged that imposing tolls on the strait—through which 20% of the global oil and LNG supply passes—could raise transportation costs and impact energy prices.

Additionally, the US, which is in negotiations with Iran over previous agreements, opposes the toll collection, raising fears of escalating tensions between the two nations. Iran’s Ambassador to France Mohammad Amin-Nejad stated in a Bloomberg interview in Paris: 'Iran and Oman must mobilize all resources to provide security services and manage navigation in the most appropriate manner', adding, 'This will involve costs, and those who wish to benefit from this traffic should also pay their share.

' He was responding to a question about whether Iran had officially implemented a permanent toll system in the Strait of Hormuz. Nejad further emphasized: 'The Strait of Hormuz is located in Iran's territorial waters', and '(potential) costs will be clear, transparent, reasonable, and logical.

' The strait, situated between Iran to the north and Oman to the south, connects the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean. Before the outbreak of the Iran war on February 28, 135 ships passed through the strait daily, but only 26 ships have transited in the past two days. This decline is attributed to concerns over Iran's missile and drone attacks, as well as underwater mines





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Iran-US War Pakistan As Mediator Draft Agreements Strait Of Hormuz Toll System Toll Collection Concerns Iran's Missile And Drone Attacks Underwater Mines Iran-Blockaded Hormuz Global Oil And LNG Supply Tranche Negotiations Status Quo International Waterway

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