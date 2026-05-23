US president holds emergency meeting on Iran talks, Middle East situation

The US president has called an emergency meeting of his national security team to discuss the current sensitive negotiations with Iran and the evolving situation in the Middle East. Vice President Mike Pence and his team have arrived in Washington DC for the meeting, which will cover topics such as possible agreements with Iran, regional peace, security concerns for Israel, and tensions in the Apec region.

امریکی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے ایران کے ساتھ جاری حساس مذاکرات اور مشرق وسطیٰ کی بدلتی صورتحال کے پیش نظر اپنی نیشنل سیکیورٹی ٹیم کو ہنگامی مشاورت کے لیے Whitehouse طلب کر لیا۔ نائب صدر جے ڈی وینس بھی غیر متوقع طور پر واشنگٹن ڈی سی پہنچ گئے اور ان کا قافلہ تیزی سے Whitehouse کی جانب جاتے دیکھا گیا۔ اجلاس میں ایران کے ساتھ ممکنہ معاہدے، خطے میں جنگ بندی، اسرائیل کی سیکیورٹی صورتحال اور آبنائے ہرمز میں کشیدگی سمیت اہم امور پر غور کیا جا رہا ہے۔ صدر ٹرمپ اپنی اعلیٰ قومی سلامتی تیم، مشرق وسطیٰ کے خصوصی ایلچی اسٹیو وٹکوف، سابق مشیر جیرڈ کشنر اور دیگر حکام کے ساتھ آئندہ حکمت عملی کا جائزہ لے رہے ہیں۔ امریکی وزیر خارجہ مارکو روبیو پہلے ہی عندیہ دے چکے ہیں کہ ایران کے ساتھ مذاکرات میں مثبت پیش رفت ہو رہی ہے اور معاہدہ جلد طے پا سکتا ہے۔ دوسری جانب امریکی اخبار نے دعویٰ کیا ہے کہ امریکا اور ایران کے درمیان مجوزہ معاہدہ آئندہ 24 گھنٹوں میں حتمی شکل اختیار کرسکتا ہے.

امریکی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے ایران کے ساتھ جاری حساس مذاکرات اور مشرق وسطیٰ کی بدلتی صورتحال کے پیش نظر اپنی نیشنل سیکیورٹی ٹیم کو ہنگامی مشاورت کے لیے Whitehouse طلب کر لیا۔ نائب صدر جے ڈی وینس بھی غیر متوقع طور پر واشنگٹن ڈی سی پہنچ گئے اور ان کا قافلہ تیزی سے Whitehouse کی جانب جاتے دیکھا گیا۔ اجلاس میں ایران کے ساتھ ممکنہ معاہدے، خطے میں جنگ بندی، اسرائیل کی سیکیورٹی صورتحال اور آبنائے ہرمز میں کشیدگی سمیت اہم امور پر غور کیا جا رہا ہے۔ صدر ٹرمپ اپنی اعلیٰ قومی سلامتی تیم، مشرق وسطیٰ کے خصوصی ایلچی اسٹیو وٹکوف، سابق مشیر جیرڈ کشنر اور دیگر حکام کے ساتھ آئندہ حکمت عملی کا جائزہ لے رہے ہیں۔ امریکی وزیر خارجہ مارکو روبیو پہلے ہی عندیہ دے چکے ہیں کہ ایران کے ساتھ مذاکرات میں مثبت پیش رفت ہو رہی ہے اور معاہدہ جلد طے پا سکتا ہے۔ دوسری جانب امریکی اخبار نے دعویٰ کیا ہے کہ امریکا اور ایران کے درمیان مجوزہ معاہدہ آئندہ 24 گھنٹوں میں حتمی شکل اختیار کرسکتا ہے





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Iran Talks Middle East Situation US President National Security Team Iran Deal Regional Peace Tension In The Apec Region

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