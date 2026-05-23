The United States has temporarily banned the entry of lawful permanent residents who have been in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in the previous 21 days, citing concerns over Ebola. The ban does not apply to US citizens, nationals and green card holders.

The United States on Friday temporarily banned the entry of lawful permanent residents who have been in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in the previous 21 days, citing concerns over Ebola .

US citizens, nationals and green card holders had been exempt from a 30-day Ebola ban, but the US CDC said on Friday that extending the ban to green card holders was necessary to stop the virus from entering the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated in a statement that applying this authority to lawful permanent residents for a limited period of time provides a balance between protecting public health and managing emergency response resources.

The risk of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola turning into a national outbreak in the DRC and has declared the outbreak there and in Uganda an emergency of international concern





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Ebola Democratic Republic Of Congo Uganda South Sudan US CDC Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Emergency Of International Concern Bundibugyo Strain Of Ebola National Outbreak Lawful Permanent Residents Green Card Holders COVID-Era Title 42 Order President Donald Trump Various Travel Bans Cockroach Janata Party's X Account Blocked Aft

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