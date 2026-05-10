US Citizenship and Immigration Services Introduces Updated Screening Rules for Permanent Residency Applications

The new guidance issued under the Trump administration allows immigration officers to consider certain political opinions as negative factors when reviewing permanent residency applications. Applicants who have expressed criticism of Israel or shown association with pro-Palestinian protests may now face additional scrutiny.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services introduces updated screening rules that include closer monitoring of applicants' social media and political expressions. The new guidance, issued under the Trump administration, allows immigration officers to consider certain political opinions as negative factors when reviewing permanent residency applications .

Applicants who have expressed criticism of Israel or shown association with pro-Palestinian protests may now face additional scrutiny. Revealing training materials provided to immigration officers last month, the guidance instructs officers to treat “anti-American” and “antisemitic” views as “overwhelmingly negative” factors during green card evaluations. Examples provided include social media posts such as “Stop Israeli Terror in Palestine” and imagery like altered maps or crossed-out flags of Israel.

Immigration officials are now required to flag cases involving what is described as “conduct or ideology” for further review by supervisors and legal teams. This includes online posts, protest activity, and symbolic expressions that could be interpreted as political opposition. The updated policy also highlights increased scrutiny for individuals involved in “on-campus anti-American or antisemitic activities” following October 7, 2023. Officials say these factors will be considered during eligibility reviews for permanent residency applications.

Additional concerns listed in the guidelines include actions such as flag desecration or advocating the overthrow of the U.S. government. However, legal experts note that the U.S. Supreme Court has previously ruled that flag burning is protected speech under the First Amendment. The changes come amid a broader trend of falling approval rates, with green card grants reportedly dropping by more than half in recent months.

The administration has defended the new policy, stating there is “no room in America for aliens who espouse anti-American ideologies. ” The statement reflects the administration's stricter immigration stance, particularly regarding national security and ideological screenin





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US Citizenship And Immigration Services Updated Screening Rules Closer Monitoring Of Applicants' Social Media Considering Certain Political Opinions As Nega Permanent Residency Applications Anti-American Ideologies National Security Ideological Screening Falling Approval Rates Green Card Grants Anti-American Or Antisemitic Activities Flag Desecration Advocating The Overthrow Of The U.S. Governmen First Amendment

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