US Congressman Criticises European Migration Policy at D-Day Memorial

Republican US Congressman Mark Hegseth has sparked controversy after using a D-Day memorial speech to criticise European migration policy. His remarks come amid growing political tensions over immigration across the West.

has sparked controversy after using a D-Day memorial speech to criticise European migration policy. His remarks come amid growing political tensions over immigration across the West.

Hegseth delivered the remarks in Normandy during commemorations marking the D-Day landings, 82 years after Allied forces stormed Nazi-occupied France. He said that while D-Day beaches once symbolised liberation, today ‘different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies. ’ He added that boats carrying migrants arriving in countries such as Spain, Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria represented what he called an ‘invasion. ’ Migration has become one of the most divisive political issues across Europe in recent years.

Hegseth’s comments reflect a broader shift in rhetoric from senior figures within the Trump administration, which has increasingly focused on migration policy in Europe. His remarks followed similar statements from other US political figures. recently blamed a fatal stabbing in the UK on what he described as a ‘mass invasion of migrants,’ sparking criticism from British officials. Downing Street responded by rejecting claims of political interference and urged restraint in using tragedies to fuel division.

Hegseth also referenced the legacy of D-Day, saying European leaders risk becoming ‘too comfortable’ with freedoms secured during World War II. He argued that the sacrifices made by Allied troops must be ‘maintained by this generation,’ or risk being lost over time. The D-Day landings in 1944 remain the largest amphibious military operation in history, involving Allied forces from the US, UK, and Canada. has also repeatedly criticised European immigration policy, calling it a threat to stability.

The Trump administration has made strict immigration enforcement a central policy focus, including expanded domestic enforcement measures in the United States. Migration remains a major policy challenge across Europe, with sea crossings continuing along multiple routes. While arrivals peaked in 2015 during the Mediterranean migration crisis, thousands still attempt crossings each year via various maritime routes. Recent data shows a decline in English Channel crossings compared to the previous year, but numbers remain politically sensitive in the UK and Europe





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European Migration Policy D-Day Memorial Speech Republican US Congressman Mark Hegseth Growing Political Tensions Over Immigration Migration Policy In Europe Trump Administration Strict Immigration Enforcement Expanded Domestic Enforcement Measures Mediterranean Migration Crisis Sea Crossings Political Challenge Across Europe D-Day Landings Allied Forces Nazi-Occupied France Different European Beaches Different Dangerous Ideologies Invasion Mass Invasion Of Migrants British Officials Downing Street Political Interference Political Division Freedoms Secured During World War II Sacrifices Made By Allied Troops Maintained By This Generation Threat To Stability English Channel Crossings Political Sensitivity Thousands Still Attempt Crossings Each Year Various Maritime Routes Decline In English Channel Crossings Compared

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