US Congressman Praises Pakistan's Diplomatic Role in Iran Tensions

A US lawmaker has praised Pakistan’s role in facilitating de-escalation efforts between the United States and Iran, highlighting its diplomatic contribution on the global stage. Congressman Jack Bergman sent a letter of appreciation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, expressing gratitude for Pakistan’s leadership during recent diplomatic engagements.

A US lawmaker has praised Pakistan ’s role in facilitating de-escalation efforts between the United States and Iran , highlighting its diplomatic contribution on the global stage.

Congressman Jack Bergman sent a letter of appreciation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, expressing gratitude for Pakistan’s leadership during recent diplomatic engagements. The caucus said it extends ‘sincere thanks and lasting appreciation’ to Pakistan’s civil and military leadership for their role in promoting dialogue and regional stability. Bergman said Pakistan’s efforts to bring the US and Iran to the negotiating table reflect ‘true statesmanship and strategic foresight.

’ He noted that Pakistan-US relations carry long-term strategic importance and said both the White House and the US Congress have publicly acknowledged Pakistan’s positive diplomatic role. The congressman further announced plans to visit Pakistan soon to strengthen bilateral strategic ties between the two countries





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Pakistan Iran De-Escalation Efforts Diplomatic Contribution Statesmanship Strategic Foresight Bilateral Ties Visit Pakistan

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