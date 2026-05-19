US Condemns Iran's Peace Proposal as Insufficient, Hints at Possible Strikes

The United States has called Iran's latest peace proposal 'insufficient' and hinted at possible military strikes if Tehran does not shift its position. The US believes Iran's 14-point proposal does not contain meaningful improvements from its previous version and is not a basis for a deal. President Trump is reportedly considering resuming the war against Iran due to Tehran's rejection of many of his demands and refusal to make meaningful concessions on its nuclear programme.

The United States has called Iran 's latest proposal to end the ongoing war 'insufficient', adding to concerns that Washington will resume strikes on the Islamic Republic if it does not shift its position.

According to a news report, the White House believed Iran's 14-point peace proposal was not a meaningful improvement and was 'insufficient' for a deal, as it only contained token improvements from its last version. Earlier, Reuters reported that Iran sent a new 14-point peace proposal to the US with terms that appeared similar to offers Washington has previously rejected.

The US reaction comes as President Trump is reportedly considering resuming the war against Iran due to Tehran's rejection of many of his demands and refusal to make meaningful concessions on its nuclear programme. Trump is expected to convene his top national security team in the Situation Room on Tuesday to discuss military options, as per US officials. An official told Axios that if Iran won't shift its position, the US will have to continue the negotiations 'through bombs'.

This came after the New York Times reported that the US and Israel are making preparations to resume military operations against Iran as early as this week amid stalled diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran. The new Iranian proposal included more words on its commitment not to pursue a nuclear weapon, but it did not include detailed commitments about suspending uranium enrichment or handing over its existing stockpile of highly enriched uranium, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Iran claimed that the United States had agreed to release a quarter of Iran's frozen funds held in foreign banks and temporarily waive off sanctions on Iran's oil sector





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Iran US Peace Proposal Insufficient Military Strikes President Trump Nuclear Programme Diplomatic Efforts Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei Tehran Pakistan US Official Negotiations Axios Reuters New York Times Israel Military Operations Diplomatic Efforts Iranian Proposal Iran's Frozen Funds Sanctions On Iran's Oil Sector

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