Anthropic, a leading AI company, has restricted access to its new AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, after concerns from US authorities. The company announced the decision on Friday and said it needed to follow export rules and government requirements.

US Department of Defense classified Anthropic as a supply chain risk company has restricted access to its new AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5 , after concerns from US authorities.

The company announced the decision on Friday and said it needed to follow export rules and government requirements. The company described the model as extremely powerful and said it had to take immediate action to remain compliant with regulations. Anthropic also disabled Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all customers for a short period. The move would help ensure compliance with the government order.

However, it confirmed that its other AI models remain available and are not affected. The announcement came only days after Anthropic introduced the two new models. The company promoted them as some of its most advanced AI systems and said they performed strongly across several industry tests. Claude Fable 5 is a protected version of the Claude Mythos engine.

The models represent an important step for Anthropic as it competes with major AI companies such as Open-AI and Google. Anthropic said this is the first time it has launched such advanced models while using stronger safety protections. The company developed these protections to reduce risks and limit harmful uses of AI technology. The company first introduced its restricted development strategy through a cyber-security program known as ‘Project Glass wing’.

Later, Anthropic said the government did not provide detailed information about the national security concerns behind the order. Even so, the company stated that governments should have the power to stop unsafe AI deployments. At the same time, Anthropic said any such process should remain transparent, fair, clear, and based on technical evidence. The latest development marks another disagreement between Anthropic and the US government.

Earlier this year, the company faced challenges in its relationship with the Department of Defense. After talks between the two sides ended without an agreement, the Department of Defense classified Anthropic as a supply chain risk. This designation created additional restrictions for defense contractors.

As a result, contractors working with the US military must confirm that they do not use Anthropic Claude models in certain projects. The label has often been used in cases involving serious security concerns





BOLNETWORK / 🏆 9. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anthropic AI Models Fable 5 Mythos 5 Export Rules Government Requirements Safety Protections Project Glass Wing National Security Concerns Transparency Fairness Clearance Technical Evidence Supply Chain Risk Defense Contractors US Military Serious Security Concerns

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PSX falls over 500 points amid rising US-Iran conflict concernsPSX fell 566 points as Iran-US tensions weighed on sentiment. Asian markets also declined amid global uncertainty, while trading volume and participation remained active

Read more »

Afghan national among two militants killed in Mohmand IBOSecurity forces killed two militants, including an Afghan national from Khost province, during a counter-terrorism operation in Mohmand

Read more »

Pakistan women's fearless cricket at World Cup: Wahab RiazPakistan women's team captain Wahab Riaz has expressed confidence in her team's ability to play fearless cricket at the upcoming World Cup, despite the intense rivalry between Anthropic and OpenAI.

Read more »

Open Claw helps small businesses, automate daily work with AI agentsOpen Claw is helping small businesses manage their daily operations with teams of AI agents.

Read more »

Pakistan raises defence budget by 18% to Rs3 trillion amid security concernsPakistan has proposed an 18 percent increase in defence spending for the upcoming fiscal year, allocating Rs3 trillion to the armed forces as the government

Read more »

Anthropic cuts access to AI models over US 'national security' orderAnthropic said Friday it has suspended access to two powerful AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, to comply with a US national security order. Just three days

Read more »