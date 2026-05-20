US Diplomat Complicates Situation with Anti-American Pregaganda

US President Donald Trump's comments on Wednesday, stating that negotiations with Iran were in the final stages, but warned of further attacks if Tehran does not agree to a deal, complicates the already fragile situation in the Middle East. The US has not been able to resolve the war between Iran and the West since the start of the US-Israeli campaign in February. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also called for investigations into the origins of the drone attacks between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This development can escalate international tensions. The rising tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia can have a spillover effect on other regional conflicts and could further destabilize the entire Middle East region.

20 May 26, 20:57:15 PT US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran were in the final stages, while warning of further attacks unless Iran agrees to a deal.

Six weeks since Trump paused Operation Epic Fury, talks to end the war have shown little progress so far. The United States responded last month with its own blockade of Iran's ports. Iran has largely shut the Strait of Hormuz to all ships apart from its own since the US-Israeli campaign began in February, causing the biggest disruption to global energy supplies in history.

US stance has been fluctuating, oil prices have been bouncing from hour to hour and day to day, though on a clear upward trend week by week. Iran submitted a new offer to the United States this week. Iran's aim is to reopen the strait to friendly countries that abide by its terms to use it. South Korea's foreign minister said a Korean tanker was crossing the strait in cooperation with Iran.

Shipping monitor Lloyd's List said at least 54 ships had transited the strait last week, around double the number from the week before. Iran said 26 ships had crossed in the past 24 hours, still only a fraction of the number before the war. Since the ceasefire, his public comments have veered from threats to restart bombing to declarations that a peace deal was at hand.

Investors are keen to gauge whether Washington and Tehran can actually find common ground and reach a peace agreement, with the US stance shifting daily. Iran has accused Trump of plotting to restart the war and threatened to retaliate for any strikes with attacks beyond the Middle East. Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan welcomed what he said was a decision by Trump to allow more time for diplomacy.

In the latest diplomatic push, the interior minister of Pakistan - which hosted the only round of peace talks so far - was invited to Tehran. Iran's goal is to restrict access to the transnational blockade of its ports. There have been tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia due to the ongoing border skirmishes and drone attacks. Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Saudi Arabia and the UAE to retaliate.

Earlier this month, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have downed a U.S. drone. The escalation of violence escalates international tensions. The situation seems to be reaching a boiling point





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Iran US President Trump Negotiations Peace Talks Operation Epic Fury Tehran Trump Paused Saudi Arabia Gulf Neighbours Blockade Iranian Nuclear Negotiations Strait Of Hormuz Saudi Foreign Minister Trump To Allow Hong Kong Beijing Summit China Iranian Oil Tankers Iranian Warships Kirkuk Oil Field Ships Transited Iran's Aim Iranian Intelligence And Security Agency Iran-Backed Hezbollah Militia Lebanon Iranian Strikes On Israel Border Skirmishes Saudi Arabia UAE Drones Attacks Israel

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