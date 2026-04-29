US Iran ke proposal ko review kar raha hai jabki takleef ke dauraan bazaaron par hawaon ka bharosa hai. Mazbuti se oil ke dhaanw ki kimiya 110 dollar per barraal tak pahunch gayi jabki middle east ke conflict ko samna karne ki koshish sthiti mein rahi.

US Iran ke proposal ko review kar raha hai jabki takleef ke dauraan bazaaron par hawaon ka bharosa hai. Mazbuti se oil ke dhaanw ki kimiya 110 dollar per barraal tak pahunch gayi jabki middle east ke conflict ko samna karne ki koshish sthiti mein rahi. is waqt technology stocks ko dabaav ka saamna karna pada jab investor corporate earnings aur interest rates ke liye ghoom rahe the. middle east ke conflict ko samna karne ki koshish mein kuchh bhi progress nahin hua jabki negotiations sthiti mein rahi.

US Iran ke latest proposal ko review kar raha hai jiska matlab hai ki Tehran ne latest proposal diya hai ki strait of hormuz ko khola jaye. Iran ne 2 mahino pehle US-Israeli offensive ke baad yeh waterway block kar diya hai jiska matlab hai ki yeh global oil aur gas shipments ke liye ek zaroori route hai. US Iran ke proposal ko accept nahin karega. US ne bataya hai ki yeh situation frozen conflict mein badal sakti hai.

Oil markets ne uncertainty ke karan mazbuti se reaksiyon di. Brent crude ki kimiya 2.7 percent se badh kar 111.19 dollar per barraal tak pahunch gayi jabki US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) 3.4 percent se badh kar 99.68 dollar per barraal tak pahunch gayi. weekend ke baad optimism for a potential agreement ka bharosa ban gaya tha lekin yeh expectations Trump ne cancel kar diya jabki unhone Steve Witkoff aur Jared Kushner ko Islamabad jaana tha.

Kathleen Brooks research director XTB se bataya hai ki markets currenty Iran ke proposal ko accept karne ki koshish mein nahin hain. Iran ne demand ki hai ki nuclear disarmament par discussions delay kar di jaye jiska matlab hai ki Iran ne strait of hormuz ko khola jana hai aur global oil supplies ko stabil karna hai. US ne bataya hai ki Iran ke proposal ko accept karne ki koshish mein nahin hain.

Iran ne demand ki hai ki nuclear disarmament par discussions delay kar di jaye. US ne bataya hai ki Iran ke proposal ko accept karne ki koshish mein nahin hain. Iran ke proposal ko review kar raha hai. Oil markets ne uncertainty ke karan mazbuti se reaksiyon di.

Iran ne demand ki hai ki nuclear disarmament par discussions delay kar di jaye.





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US Iran Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices Middle East Conflict

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