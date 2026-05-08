US Jury Convicts Four Linked to Haitian Assassination Plot

A US jury has convicted four men of participating in a plot to assassinate Haitian president Jovenel Moise, who was killed in 2021. The accused were lured by the prospect of lucrative contracts in his case, and all four were linked to CTU, a private security firm.

A US jury has convict ed four men of participating in a plot to assassinate Haitian president Jovenel Moise, including three arrested in 2023 in Florida and a fourth apprehended in Haiti before extradition.

The accused were lured by the prospect of lucrative contracts in his case. Moise was killed in a hired group of Colombian mercenaries in 2021. Haiti has been spiraled into chaos, and the country has no president, with gangs controlling most of Port-au-Prince. Haitian police quickly arrested over 40 suspects but the investigation stalled due to the failings of the Haitian justice system.

Eleven people have been indicted in US courts for his assassination, and five have been sentenced to life in prison





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Assassination Motivations Collaboration Convict Contracts Chaos

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