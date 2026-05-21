US Optimistic About Pakistan-Iran Diplomacy, Iran Reviewing US Response

The US Secretary of State expressed optimism about a visit by Pakistan's army chief to Iran, which he believes will advance diplomatic efforts to end the war. Iran is reviewing a response to the latest US message, which has narrowed the gaps in their talks. The US proposed a package to Tehran that includes reopening discussions on the Strait of Hormuz, releasing 25% of Iran's frozen assets, and accepting 3.67% enrichment limits. Key disputes remain unresolved.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism that a visit by Pakistan 's army chief to Iran will advance diplomatic efforts to end the war , stating that progress has been made.

Rubio stated that the Pakistani delegation is expected to travel to Tehran today, hoping to further the negotiations. Earlier, Iran indicated that it is currently reviewing a response to the latest message sent by the United States, which has narrowed the gaps in their talks aimed at resolving the conflict.

According to Iranian media, officials are engaged in discussions in Tehran regarding the framework, certain details, and confidence-building measures as guarantees, and the US message has reduced the gaps to some extent. However, the narrowing of these gaps requires an end to the temptation of war on Washington's side. Earlier, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran has received the US's viewpoints and is examining them.

He reiterated Iran's demands for the release of frozen assets and an end to the US blockade of Iranian ports. The US proposed a package to Tehran that includes reopening discussions on the Strait of Hormuz, releasing 25% of Iran's frozen assets, allowing uranium transfer abroad, and accepting 3.67% enrichment limits, alongside other nuclear and sanctions-related measures.

However, key disputes remain unresolved. Iranian influencer Ali Gholhaki stated that the US proposed a package that includes reopening discussions on the Strait of Hormuz, releasing 25% of Iran's frozen assets, allowing uranium transfer abroad, and accepting 3.67% enrichment limits, alongside other nuclear and sanctions-related measures.

He added that Iran demands the end of the war across all fronts, the lifting of the US blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran with tariffs and the maritime route preferred by Iran, the release of 25% of Iran's frozen assets, exemption for Iran's oil sales for 30 days, and the removal of 400 kg of uranium from Iran in the best case scenario, shipment to a third country, and acceptance of Iran's right to 3.67% enrichment. Iran insists that all proposed phases by the US should be implemented over 30 days for verification, allowing Iran to sell its oil and be persuaded to engage in nuclear negotiations.

Meanwhile, Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Ameri Moghadam, expressed gratitude for Pakistan's efforts in securing the release of 20 Iranian sailors seized in Singapore's waters. He highlighted the role of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in facilitating their return to Iran.

Furthermore, US intelligence indicates that Iran's military is rebuilding much faster than initially estimated, according to CNN. An Iranian military source confirmed that Tehran has advanced weapons that have not yet been deployed. The source told the RIA Novosti news agency that Iran is prepared for another potential US strike. They have produced modern weapons domestically that have not been used on the battlefield and have not been tested.





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