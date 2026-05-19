US President Trump's Planned Attack on Iran

US President Donald Trump said he was planning a major new assault on Iran on Tuesday, but held off as he saw hope for securing a so far elusive agreement to end the war. He stopped his attack plan at the urging of Gulf Arab allies and made clear he wants to exit a war that has proven to be a political liability.

WASHINGTON (United States) (AFP) – US President Donald Trump said he was planning a major new assault on Iran on Tuesday, but held off as he saw hope for securing a so far elusive agreement to end the war .

Trump said that he stopped his purported attack plan at the urging of Gulf Arab allies, which Iran has threatened with reciprocal attacks if the United States and Israel end a nearly six-week ceasefire. Trump, who had indefinitely extended the truce and made clear he wants to exit a war that has proven to be a political liability, said he had prepared a new attack for Tuesday after Iran refused his outlines of a deal.

The leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates asked him "to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform





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US President Trump Iran Attack Plan Gulf Arab Allies Nearly Six-Week Ceasefire War Peaceful Resolution Truth Social Platform White House Event Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Tehran Coptic Christian Communities In Egypt

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