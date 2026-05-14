US President Donald Trump's Nominee for Federal Reserve Chair Faces Political Pressure Amid Policy Differences, Suit Against Fed Chairman

The incoming chair of the US Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, faces political pressure and legal threats from US President Donald Trump amid policy differences and a criminal investigation targeting Jerome Powell, his predecessor. He seeks to implement a reform agenda and maintain the Fed's independence from political influence.

Kevin Warsh , nominee for US Federal Reserve Chair, testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on his nomination on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 21, 2026.

-AFP. Kevin Warsh, the incoming chair of the US Federal Reserve, returns to the central bank with an ambitious reform agenda and the looming threat of intimidation by the man who nominated him: US President Donald Trump. Warsh was confirmed to a 14-year term on the Fed's board by the Senate on Tuesday, with a separate vote installing him as the central bank's chief for a four-year term on Wednesday





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Kevin Warsh US Federal Reserve Banker New York Stanford University Harvard Law School Probes Politicization Revealed Policy Differences Targeted Independence Rate Cuts Forming A New Course Congressional Oversight Civil Society Reform Agenda

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