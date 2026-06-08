US President Trump Urges Israel to Show Restraint After Iran Missile Attacks

US President Donald Trump has urged Israel to show restraint after Iran's missile attacks, saying Washington is 'very close' to a final agreement with Tehran and does not want the latest escalation to derail diplomacy. Trump expressed concern over rising Iran-Israel tensions and demanded that both countries stop their attacks.

US President Donald Trump has urged Israel to show restraint after Iran’s missile attacks, saying Washington is ‘very close’ to a final agreement with Tehran and does not want the latest escalation to derail diplomacy .

Trump expressed concern over rising Iran-Israel tensions and demanded that both countries stop their attacks. He warned that another Israeli response could drag the conflict on and keep tensions across the region alive. Trump said Iran had fired missiles and that ‘that’s enough,’ adding that Tehran should now return to the negotiating table and finalize a deal.

He claimed no casualties were reported in the recent Iranian attacks and said he hoped Israel would avoid further retaliation to protect diplomatic efforts. Trump said Washington was close to reaching a final agreement with Iran before the new attacks took place. According to reports, Trump told Netanyahu during a phone call on Sunday to hold off on any response because the United States was close to ‘doing something good’ in terms of a deal with Iran.

A senior US official said the Trump administration did not give Israel a ‘green light’ for its earlier strike in Beirut. Trump made clear that US policy would be decided by Washington, not Israel. Speaking about Netanyahu, Trump said: ‘He won’t have any choice’ but to accept any agreement secured by the United States. Trump warned that if Israel retaliates, the conflict could continue for much longer.

Iran attack followed Israeli strike in Beirut. Iran’s missile barrage came after Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs earlier on Sunday. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps described its attack as a ‘warning’ and threatened broader strikes if aggression was repeated. The latest Iranian missile attack was the first direct strike on Israel since an April 8 ceasefire halted major hostilities between Iran, Israel and the United States.

Trump criticized Israel’s strike on Beirut and said he was ‘not happy about it. ’ The US president voiced concern that the attack and Iran’s response could damage efforts to turn the ceasefire into a wider settlement. He said the Iranian strikes were ‘not going to help’ negotiations but maintained that a deal remained within reach. Trump said an agreement with Iran could have been signed early in the week before the latest escalation.

According to reports, Trump told Netanyahu during a phone call on Sunday to hold off on any response because the United States was close to ‘doing something good’ in terms of a deal with Iran. A senior US official said the Trump administration did not give Israel a ‘green light’ for its earlier strike in Beirut. Trump made clear that US policy would be decided by Washington, not Israel.

Speaking about Netanyahu, Trump said: ‘He won’t have any choice’ but to accept any agreement secured by the United States. Trump warned that if Israel retaliates, the conflict could continue for much longer. Iran attack followed Israeli strike in Beirut. Iran’s missile barrage came after Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs earlier on Sunday.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps described its attack as a ‘warning’ and threatened broader strikes if aggression was repeated. The latest Iranian missile attack was the first direct strike on Israel since an April 8 ceasefire halted major hostilities between Iran, Israel and the United States. Trump criticized Israel’s strike on Beirut and said he was ‘not happy about it.

’ The US president voiced concern that the attack and Iran’s response could damage efforts to turn the ceasefire into a wider settlement. He said the Iranian strikes were ‘not going to help’ negotiations but maintained that a deal remained within reach. Trump said an agreement with Iran could have been signed early in the week before the latest escalation.

According to reports, Trump told Netanyahu during a phone call on Sunday to hold off on any response because the United States was close to ‘doing something good’ in terms of a deal with Iran. A senior US official said the Trump administration did not give Israel a ‘green light’ for its earlier strike in Beirut. Trump made clear that US policy would be decided by Washington, not Israel.

Speaking about Netanyahu, Trump said: ‘He won’t have any choice’ but to accept any agreement secured by the United States. Trump warned that if Israel retaliates, the conflict could continue for much longer





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