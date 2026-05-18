US President Trumps Tougher Stance on Iran Diplomacy: No Concessions Unless Key Issues Bridge

US President Donald Trump has signaled a more stringent position on Iran diplomacy, stating he is not open to any concessions right now. His remarks come in a context of stalled diplomatic efforts involving Pakistan, who is mediating between Tehran and Washington.

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SAMAATV / 🏆 22. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Diplomacy Donald Trump Stance Pakistan Mediation Indirect Talks Key Issues In Talks Nuclear Programme Tensions Around Strait Of Hormuz Energy Supply

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