US President Donald Trump Announces Additional 5,000 Troops for Poland

US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 troops to Poland, citing his relationship with Poland's conservative nationalist president, Karol Nawrocki, as the reason behind his decision. The US had been reviewing its troop presence in Europe and had long been expected to scale it back following demands from Trump that NATO take a larger role in the defense of Europe.

The United States will be sending an additional 5,000 troops to Poland , US President Donald Trump said on Thursday. Trump, in a Truth Social post, cited his relationship with Poland 's conservative nationalist president, Karol Nawrocki , as the reason behind his decision to send additional troops .

The US had been reviewing its troop presence in Europe and had long been expected to scale it back following demands from Trump that NATO take a larger role in the defense of Europe.

"Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I was proud to Endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland," Trump said in the post. "I thank U.S. President Donald J. Trump for his friendship toward Poland and for the decisions whose practical dimension we see very clearly today," Nawrocki added on Thursday night. that Polish-American ties are "very strong, and Poland is a model ally," Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz added, also on X





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US President Donald Trump Poland Karol Nawrocki Troops NATO Europe

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