US President Trump Warns Iran As Tensions Over Nuclear Deal Heat Up, Leaves Door Open For Talks

Rare US-China summit discussions included trade and other issues, yet little resolution was found regarding China's influence on Iran and the war. Foreign Minister Araghchi mentioned that Iran welcomed any Chinese input to mitigate the situation but also made it clear that Iran is prepared to return to fighting as well as diplomacy. Before the war, Iran allowed a portion of global oil and liquefied natural gas to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and now almost all traffic has been disrupted. Nevertheless, China, the main buyer of Iranian oil, has expressed frustration. Trump threatened to attack Iran again if it did not agree to a deal.

US President Donald Trump said his patience with Iran was running out, and that he reached an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Tehran could not have a nuclear weapon and must reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

With official agreements from the US-China summit yet to be released, Trump's comments gave little indication of whether Beijing might use its influence with Tehran to end the conflict. Trump also threatened to attack Iran again if it does not agree on a deal, causing oil prices to rise due to concerns over the lack of progress in resolving the conflict.

Iran has been refusing to end its nuclear program or relinquish its hidden stockpile of enriched uranium, which has frustrated Trump. The war has become an electoral liability for Trump as it drags on towards key US midterm elections in November, causing concern over global energy supplies. The US-China talks included Iran, Taiwan, trade, and other issues.

China has dismissed reports it planned to supply weapons to Iran and analysts doubt Xi will be willing to push Iran hard or end support for its military, given its value as a strategic counterweight to the United States





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Iran Nuclear Deal Negotiations US-China Summit China-Iran Relations US-Iran Relations China's Influence On Iran Middle East Crisis Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Global Energy Supply Disruption Oil Prices Rise Iran-US Talks Trump Xi Jinping And China-US Relations Iran's Refusal To Exit Iran Nuclear Deal US Congress Middle East-Related Issues

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