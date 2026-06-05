US Senate Passes Immigration Bill with $70 Billion for Enforcement, Sends It to House for Consideration

The US Senate handed President Donald Trump a victory early Friday morning, passing a bill that would provide the Department of Homeland Security with an additional $70 billion for immigration enforcement and sending it to the House of Representatives for final consideration.

The US Senate handed President Donald Trump a victory early Friday morning, passing a bill that would provide the Department of Homeland Security with an additional $70 billion for immigration enforcement and sending it to the House of Representatives for final consideration.

The Senate voted 52-47 to approve the legislation, with no support from Democrats. One Republican voted against the bill. Republicans accused Democrats of 'defunding' Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, despite the agencies having a combined $100 billion in unspent funds that was part of a larger DHS spending package enacted last year by Republicans. Much of Thursday's long debate over the bill was overshadowed by efforts from Democrats, and some Republicans, to insert language unrelated to immigration.

Those proposals revolved around prohibiting the use of federal funds and even private donations for building the lavish, 90,000 square-foot ballroom on White House grounds that Trump wants. It is illegal for federal dollars to be used for an 'anti-weaponization' fund that could compensate Trump's political allies for allegations that the government mistreated them.

The funding provided by the bill would help pay for Trump's controversial migrant deportation crackdown over the next three years and augment about $100 billion in unspent Department of Homeland Security law enforcement money enacted last year by Republicans, who control Congress. Lawmakers began voting on amendments to the immigration bill in a 'vote-a-rama' session early on Thursday that culminated in the vote on the underlying measure in the early hours of Friday.

An initial move by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer to kill the 'anti-weaponization' fund, which Democrats call a 'slush fund' for Trump's allies, brought the session to a largely procedural halt for hours after Republican Senator Susan Collins voted for the motion. Schumer's measure failed in a 50-49 vote but exposed the political turmoil among rank-and-file Senate Republicans. Some of them sought their own amendments to eliminate the fund permanently, five months before the November midterm elections.

Collins, Husted and Sullivan all face competitive races for reelection at a time when Trump's approval rating is down, even among Republicans. Republicans refused to permanently outlaw Trump's $2 billion slush fund, leaving taxpayers to rely on nothing more than a promise from Donald Trump's personal fixer. That is not accountability. That is a permission slip





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Immigration Homeland Security Enforcement President Donald Trump Chuck Schumer Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Democrats Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan White House Ballroom Anti-Weaponization Fund Slush Fund Deportation Crackdown Trump Administration Republican-Controlled Congress Vote-A-Rama Immigration Bill Unspent Funds Political Turmoil Republican Senator Cory Booker Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Thom Tillis Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Republican Senator Pat Sullivan Republican Senator Susan Collins Republican Senator Bill Husted Republican Senator

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