The news text discusses the possibility of the US government imprisoning Raul Castro after accusing him of war crimes, similar to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro by the US military. It mentions that the American Justice Department believes that those behind the bombing of two planes in Cuba are the same people who slaughtered American citizens, and they are being tried as such. It also highlights the connection between the recent tenure of the CIA's station chief in Cuba and the last two months, as well as the initial stage of Raul Castro's case decaying into public scrutiny. All these developments are related to the aggressive Cuba stance taken by the Trump administration, which has already arrested Nicolas Maduro.

امریکا نے کیوبا کے سابق صدر راول کاسترو کے خلاف جرائم کے الزام میں کھڑا کردیا جس پر سوال پیدا ہوا کہ وینزویلا کے صدر نکولس مادورو جیسا کوئی بھی سلوک کیا جا سکتا ہے انہیں امریکا نے گرفتار کرکے نیویارک لایا تھا.

امریکی محکمہ انصاف کا کہنا ہے کہ راول کاسترو کو امریکہ سے اتھمی کیوبا کے وزیر دفاع ہونے پر 2000 میں 2 سویلین طیارے مارنے کے الزامات ہیں. اس کے بعد ان پر فرد جرم عائد کیا گیا ہے. ان کے خلاف اس مقدمے کو امریکی کیوبا پالیسی سے ربط دیا جا رہا ہے. dobraćائے جانے کے وقت اور امریکی خفیہ ادارے کے سربراہ کے حالیہ دورۂ کیوبا کے درمیان کوئی تعلق موجود ہے.

امریکی محکمہ انصاف کے مطابق یہ شخص 1996 میں کیوبا کے وزیردفاع تھا اور اس وقت کیوبا پر امریکہ کا اثر ہوتا دیکھا جاتا تھا. ان پر گزشتہ اپریل کی درخواست ملی تھی جو کہ ماہ مئی کے وسط میں منظر عام پر لائی گئی ہے..





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Raul Castro Americans Citizens Usa Government War Crimes Maduro Cuban Stance Cia Bin Laden

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