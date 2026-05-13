US, China agree no country can exact shipping tolls in Strait of Hormuz, as tensions rise over Iran's control of vital waterway

Senior US and Chinese officials have agreed that no country can be allowed to exact shipping tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could indicate a shift in their approach to pressure Iran to relinquish control of the vital waterway. The near-complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz since the joint Israeli-US airstrikes on Iran on February 28 has caused global energy markets to be disrupted. The State Department's statement comes ahead of a high-stakes summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where Iran's chokehold on the strait will be on the agenda.

Senior US and Chinese officials agree that no country can be allowed to exact shipping tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, the State Department told Reuters on Tuesday, in a sign that the two countries are trying to find common ground on efforts to pressure Iran to give up control of the vital waterway.

The near-complete closure of the vital trade artery since the joint Israeli-US airstrikes on Iran on February 28 has sent shockwaves through global energy markets. China's embassy did not dispute the US account of the discussion, saying it hopes all sides can work together to resume normal traffic through the strait, which before the war handled one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supply.

The US has imposed a naval blockade on Iran, and Trump has floated the possibility of imposing its own fees on traffic or working with Iran to collect tolls. After domestic and international pushback, the White House has Chinese officials so far have avoided direct mention of tolls, even while condemning the U.S. blockade.

In a subsequent meeting with Iran's foreign minister, Wang said the international community shared a common concern about restoring normal and safe passage through the strait while reiterating that China supports Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security. China vetoed a US-backed resolution in the United Nations last month encouraging states to work together to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, arguing it was biased against Iran.

Washington together with Bahrain has drawn up another UN resolution demanding Iran halt attacks and mining in the strait, China has ordered its companies not to comply with US sanctions against Chinese oil refineries over purchases of Iranian crude, measures intended to isolate and pressure Tehran





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