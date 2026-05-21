US-Iran Talks Take a Turn, Both Sides Exchanging Fire, Threatening Strikes

Iran and the United States continue to exchange threats as they push for a resolution to the Middle East war. Both sides have raised the prospect of renewed military action. Economic considerations and military aims seem to be at the forefront for the US, while Iran continues to hold significantly fewer options without any lifting of Western sanctions. This war of words between two major powers is watched across the globe, with markets grappling with the impact on oil prices and economies. The future of Hormuz, the vital waterway that normally carries about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas, remains a key sticking point in talks.

Iran has said it was examining a new US proposal to end the Middle East war. President Donald Trump described the talks as being on the border line between a deal and renewed strikes.

He, who earlier said negotiations were in their final stages, later warned that the window for diplomacy could close quickly, saying it was right on the border line. If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go, Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews. He also stated that a deal could come very quickly or in a few days, but warned that Tehran would have to provide 100 percent good answers.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran had received the points of view of the American side and was examining them. He repeated Iran's demands for the release of frozen assets and an end to the US blockade of Iranian ports. Tehran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Washington of seeking to restart the war after Trump threatened fresh attacks unless Iran agreed to a deal. He also warned of a forceful response.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said any renewed conflict would spread far beyond the Middle East. In an April 8 ceasefire, open fighting between Iran and United States, Israel was halted, but a war of words has replaced the battlefield exchanges. Trump has repeatedly threatened renewed military action, while Iranian officials have responded with escalating warnings of their own. Despite threats and sporadic violence, Pakistan-mediated exchanges have continued in an effort to secure a formal end to the war.

Iran's official IRNA news agency quoted diplomatic sources saying that Pakistan's interior minister had arrived in Tehran for his second visit in less than a week. Oil prices fell more than five percent, while US stocks rose after Trump's suggestion that a deal could be close. The cautious hopes rippled quickly through financial markets. The main US oil conract, WTI, fell below $100 a barrel, even though it remained far above pre-war levels.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan praised Trump for deciding to give diplomacy a chance, urging Iran to seize the opportunity to avoid the dangerous implications of escalation. Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir mentioned that the military remained at its highest alert level and was prepared for any development. The United States has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports and has been carrying out its own operations.

Submarines from the US Navy, for example, were spotted near Iran's border while working on a separate operation. 26 vessels, including oil tankers, managed to pass through Hormuz in the past 24 hours but the future of the vital waterway remains a key sticking point in talks. Oil prices fell more than five percent, while US stocks rose after Trump's suggestion that a deal could be close. The cautious hopes rippled quickly through financial markets.

The main US oil contract, WTI, fell below $100 a barrel, but remained far above pre-war levels. The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed to most shipping. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan praised Trump for deciding to give diplomacy a chance and urged Iran to seize the opportunity to avoid the dangerous implications of escalation





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US-Iran Talks Middle East War Renewed Military Action Western Sanctions Hormuz Oil Prices Financial Markets Military Considerations Economic Implications Iran's Oil Iranian Economy Worldwide Oil Trade

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