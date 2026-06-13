US-Iran Conflict: Possible Agreement Close, Tensions Flare Amid Hopes of Easing Tensions

The United States and Iran have signaled that a possible agreement to end their ongoing conflict could be close, with a senior US administration official saying both sides had reached consensus on an initial draft and that Washington expects a preliminary deal to be signed in the coming days. However, tensions in the Gulf escalated again as US forces reportedly intercepted and shot down several Iranian one-way attack drones heading toward the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, discussions included potential war reparations for Iran and a possible softening of long-standing US demands regarding Tehran's missile program. News of possible diplomatic progress triggered a positive reaction in global financial markets, while oil prices declined. The conflict has become a growing political challenge for President Trump, as rising fuel prices and declining public approval create additional pressure on the White House ahead of upcoming elections.

The United States and Iran have signaled that a possible agreement to end their ongoing conflict could be close, with a senior US administration official saying both sides had reached consensus on an initial draft and that Washington expects a preliminary deal to be signed in the coming days.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that while some changes to the proposed agreement were still possible, the tentative understanding demonstrated that Iran had emerged from the conflict in a stronger position. However, tensions in the Gulf escalated again as US forces reportedly intercepted and shot down several Iranian one-way attack drones heading toward the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, discussions included potential war reparations for Iran and a possible softening of long-standing US demands regarding Tehran's missile program. News of possible diplomatic progress triggered a positive reaction in global financial markets, while oil prices declined. The conflict has become a growing political challenge for President Trump, as rising fuel prices and declining public approval create additional pressure on the White House ahead of upcoming elections





BOLNETWORK / 🏆 9. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US-Iran Conflict Possible Agreement Tensions Flare Easing Tensions Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Tentative Understanding Emerged From The Conflict Strait Of Hormuz One-Way Attack Drones Brent Crude Oil Global Financial Markets President Trump Upcoming Elections Political Challenge Rising Fuel Prices Declining Public Approval White House Iranian One-Way Attack Drones Strait Of Hormuz Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Tentative Understanding Emerged From The Conflict Strait Of Hormuz One-Way Attack Drones Brent Crude Oil Global Financial Markets President Trump Upcoming Elections Political Challenge Rising Fuel Prices Declining Public Approval White House

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran’s retaliatory strike claims targeting 18 US military installationsIran has claimed that it has targeted US military bases and naval assets across the region in response to recent American strikes, further escalating already heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Read more »

Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Amid Escalating Tensions with USIran has announced the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway, warning that any vessel attempting to pass through will be targeted. The move comes amid escalating tensions with the US following a new round of military strikes.

Read more »

PSX falls over 500 points amid rising US-Iran conflict concernsPSX fell 566 points as Iran-US tensions weighed on sentiment. Asian markets also declined amid global uncertainty, while trading volume and participation remained active

Read more »

امریکا نے ایران کی 9 شخصیات اور اداروں پر نئی پابندیاں عائد کر دیںUS Imposes New Sanctions on Iranian Entities Amid Rising Tensions

Read more »

US-Iran Tensions Ease as Negotiations Advance on Frozen Assets and Memorandum of UnderstandingEfforts to secure an interim agreement between the United States and Iran have intensified despite ongoing military confrontations, with both sides continuing negotiations on frozen Iranian assets and the details of a proposed memorandum of understanding. The negotiations are taking place against the backdrop of significant economic pressure, with the US blockade on Iranian ports and Tehran's control over the Strait of Hormuz increasing costs for both sides and creating uncertainty in global energy markets.

Read more »

Trump threatens new Iran strikes, targets Kharg IslandTrump says the US will hit Iran hard and may target Kharg Island as tensions rise despite ongoing talks with Tehran.

Read more »